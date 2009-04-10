Books

Javscotia (Penguin UK), 2009

Stories

“Who the Blind?” Slate (Minneapolis), Summer 1996.

“28 Things About the Beast”, Qwerty, Fall 2009.

“Randy Randall (or Magnanimity), The Evansville Review, Vol. XX, 2010.

“The White Man’s Incredulity Furrows His Brow”, Puerto Del Sol, Vol. 50, 2015. * Winner: Short Fiction Prize, judge Lydia Millet.

“The Secretary of Groveland”, Cottonwood, Spring 2017.

“The 18th Annual Convention of of Doctors Whose Fathers Were Helplessly Dying”, The Junction, Feb. 2018.

“The Sportsman of the Year Award”, Belle Ombre, Summer 2019.

Articles

“My Book, the Movie,” Campaign for the American Reader, April 10, 2009.

“Benjamin Obler’s top 10 fictional coffee scenes”, The Guardian, March 25, 2009.

“Playing the Odds”, Writer’s Block, 2010.

“Against Readings” thirty two, Winter/Spring 2013.

“The Revelation of Clear Writing”, Writer’s Block, 2014.

“A Descriptive Morning,” Writer’s Block, 2015.

“The Mask of Deception”, LongReads.com, August 2016.

“Confessions of a Porn Addict”, The London Times, December 17, 2016.

“The Television Issue,” Electric Literature, September 21, 2017. (Sometimes referred to as “How Writing Closed Captions Turned Me Off TV for Good.”)

“Yoga for Writers” at Medium.com, July 18, 2017.