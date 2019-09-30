The Many Pregnancies of Mark Christiansen

It is all happening on a stage in one of those old theaters, restored. You know—balconies, prosceniums, rigging, weighty red curtains draping down like those you see in funeral parlors. Sometimes when you’re up in the upper echelons of a classy theater like this one, you gaze at the stage a little glazed-eye, and you comprehend the distance and angles rather acutely, mathematically even, and through the contortions of perspective, you’re lost in thought about what the purpose of acting out stories on stage could possibly be, and the scene below comes to look like one of those tilt-shift photographs or the way plazas are drawn in architectural plans with their urban elms and open spaces and imagined people contentedly strolling. Eventually you think of bullets rifling through the space and American history, presidential assignations—Lincoln, right? He died in a theater—and you feel connected to timelessness and importance. But if you look closely, like I’m looking now, you see that the boards are scuffed (all that trodding), the tape marks for the furniture are visible, and this is not all that strange after all. It’s just another of man’s constructions. Your expansive enthrallment recoils into an embarrassing sense of narrow delusion.